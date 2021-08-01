How to Watch ‘Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Amanda Waller has the work cut out for the members of The Suicide Squad in the upcoming movie of the same name, but first, there’s an unexpected task involving an obstacle course, a cash prize … and big balls. Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special is up to its usual zany athletic antics, but this time there’s a Suicide Squad twist. John Cena hosts the special along with guest star, James Gunn. Watch the event on Sunday, August 8 at 9 pm on TBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special Online

When: Sunday, August 8 at 9pm EST

Watch: TBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

Wipeout is an extreme obstacle course show that has been on since April 2021. Games are divided into three grueling rounds on an awe-inspiring multi-stage course. Stages challenge a contestant’s balance, strength, endurance, and, more of then than not, their capacity not to take themselves too seriously. The Suicide Squad Special is also the optimal opportunity to reintroduce the series’ iconic big red balls: Large springy platforms suspended over water that contestants must jump between. It usually ends as you’d expect.

The April launch of Wipeout ranked as cable’s #1 new unscripted series for 2021, and this special event has the potential to raise the bar still higher. The one-hour crossover episode will feature James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and of the upcoming The Suicide Squad. There will also be cameos from film stars Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, and Daniela Melchior. Catch the event at 9 pm on TBS Sunday, August 8, or stream it later with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

