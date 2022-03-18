How to Watch Colgate vs. Wisconsin Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT, the #14 Wisconsin Badgers face the Colgate Raiders from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Colgate Raiders

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Colgate vs. Wisconsin Game Preview: Wisconsin and Colgate square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

Colgate Raiders (23-11, 16-2 Patriot) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Friday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers play the Colgate Raiders in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 8.3.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot play is 16-2. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Nelly Cummings is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.