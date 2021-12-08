How to Watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #23 Wisconsin Badgers face the Indiana Hoosiers from Kohl Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The Wisconsin vs. Indiana game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Preview: No. 22 Wisconsin puts streak on line vs Indiana

Indiana (7-1, 1-0) vs. No. 22 Wisconsin (7-1, 0-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces Indiana. Indiana beat Nebraska by 13 in its last outing. Wisconsin has moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Georgia Tech and Marquette last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has benefited heavily from its seniors. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Hoosiers points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Johnny Davis has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Wisconsin’s Brad Davison has attempted 59 3-pointers and connected on 33.9 percent of them, and is 10 of 24 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 31 assists on 75 field goals (41.3 percent) over its past three outings while Indiana has assists on 50 of 95 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Indiana offense has averaged 75.1 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. Wisconsin has not been as uptempo as the Hoosiers and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 314th, nationally).