How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana on ABC for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST, the #16 Wisconsin Badgers face the #12 Indiana Hoosiers from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.