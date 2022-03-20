How to Watch Iowa State vs. Wisconsin Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the #14 Wisconsin Badgers face the Iowa State Cyclones from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Iowa State vs. Wisconsin Game Preview: Wisconsin and Iowa State play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa State Cyclones (21-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (25-7, 15-5 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -4.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa State Cyclones play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Badgers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Cyclones are 7-11 in Big 12 play. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Tyrese Hunter averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Izaiah Brockington is averaging 17.3 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. Hunter is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 54.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.