How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Wisconsin Badgers face the #13 Maryland Terrapins. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Wisconsin vs. Maryland game will be streaming on ESPN2

Maryland vs. Wisconsin Game Preview: Wisconsin hosts Young and No. 13 Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (6-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Maryland plays the Wisconsin Badgers after Jahmir Young scored 24 points in Maryland’s 71-66 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers have gone 2-1 in home games. Wisconsin scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Terrapins are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten scoring 39.3 points per game in the paint led by Julian Reese averaging 9.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Wisconsin.

Donta Scott is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Terrapins. Young is averaging 15.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for Maryland.