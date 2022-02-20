How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #15 Wisconsin Badgers face the Michigan Wolverines from Kohl Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines

When: Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Wisconsin vs. Michigan game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan on fuboTV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Live Stream

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Preview: Michigan visits No. 15 Wisconsin after Davis' 30-point game

Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Jonathan Davis scored 30 points in Wisconsin’s 74-69 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Badgers have gone 10-3 at home. Wisconsin has an 18-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Wolverines are 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Badgers and Wolverines match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Eli Brooks is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 assists. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.