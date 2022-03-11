 Skip to Content
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #12 Wisconsin Badgers face the Michigan State Spartans from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Live Stream

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Preview: Michigan State visits No. 12 Wisconsin following Davison's 20-point game

Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -2; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Wisconsin hosts the Michigan State Spartans after Brad Davison scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 74-73 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Badgers are 12-4 on their home court. Wisconsin has a 6-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Wisconsin won the last meeting 70-62 on Feb. 9. Jonathan Davis scored 25 to help lead Wisconsin to the win, and Marcus Bingham scored 15 points for Michigan State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 8.1 points for the Badgers. Davis is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Gabe Brown is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.5 points. Tyson Walker is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

