How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the #10 Wisconsin Badgers face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Kohl Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on fuboTV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Sling TV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Live Stream

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Preview: No. 10 Wisconsin seeks 25th victory this season in matchup with Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Wisconsin will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Badgers face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Badgers have gone 12-3 at home. Wisconsin is ninth in the Big Ten with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 8.4.

The Cornhuskers are 3-16 in conference matchups. Nebraska is 8-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Wisconsin won the last matchup 73-65 on Jan. 27. Brad Davison scored 21 points points to help lead the Badgers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davison averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Davis is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Derrick Walker is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.