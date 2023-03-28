How to Watch North Texas vs. Wisconsin 2023 NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament Seminfinals

On Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. ET, the final four teams left in the NIT Men’s Basketbal lTournament will take to the floor as the Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the North Texas Mean Green. The two teams will face off for a spot in the tournament finals against either UAB or Utah Valley; those two teams will matchup in the evening’s nightcap. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. North Texas Mean Green

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

The Wisconsin and North Texas game will be airing on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV — which is out top choice — but you can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. We will run you through the best options to stream the game here.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. North Texas on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is our top option to stream Wisconsin vs. North Texas for a number of reasons. Not only is ESPN a Disney-owned outlet (like Hulu), but it comes with the best bonus benefits in streaming, making it an unbeatable deal for folks interested in sports and entertainment.

When you subscribe to the streaming service, you will be able to watch the Badgers take on the Mean Green on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, but the streamer will also add on the Disney Bundle at no extra cost to you. So if you are already paying for ESPN+ or Disney+ separately, you actually would be saving money if you added a subscription to Hulu Live TV. That way, you’d see everything that Disney’s three on-demand streamers have to offer, while also gaining access to more than 70 top channels.

When you factor in the free subscription to ESPN+ and what’s available on Hulu + Live TV, it is a sports fan’s dream. You will also get access to other college sports networks with your subscription, such as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. North Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

Absolutely! You’ll be able to watch Wisconsin vs. North Texas game and get a good deal for your trouble on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. DIRECTV STREAM offers the most major cable channels of any live TV streamer, and a ton of live sports via regional sports networks, depending on which plan you choose.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. North Texas on Fubo?

Fubo is another fantastic choice for watching this matchup. This service is a sports-lover’s dream, and you can absolutely use it to watch Wisconsin vs. North Texas on ESPN. It’ll even be free, as Fubo offers new users a 7-Day Free Trial. There are a ton of live sports channels on Fubo, including MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone and more.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. North Texas on Sling TV?

Since Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN, you’ll definitely be able to watch Wisconsin vs. North Texas with a subscription to Sling TV. Thanks to a limited time offer, new customers can also get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ESPN2, TBS, and TNT along with 30+ more choices.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. North Texas on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is the last choice on our list to stream this game. It carries ESPN, but it doesn’t come with a free trial uniform to all users, nor does it have a special introductory offer for your first month. There are also no free extra services that come with a YouTube TV subscription, and plans start at $72.99 per month.

Can you stream Wisconsin vs. North Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Wisconsin vs. North Texas game.

All Live TV Streaming Services