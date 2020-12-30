 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest Live For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the Wisconsin Badgers face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC in the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: ESPN + 22 Top Cable Channels