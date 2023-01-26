How to Watch ‘Wolf Pack’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In a television event you’ll be sure to happily wolf down, the series premiere of “ Wolf Pack ” is coming to Paramount+ on Thursday, Jan. 26. The new, eerie show based on the book series of the same name by Edo Van Belkom, follows a group of teenagers whose lives are changed forever when a wildfire awakens a mysterious creature. You can watch Wolf Pack: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Wolf Pack' Series Premiere

A teenaged boy and girl find their lives forever changed when a dangerous California wildfire awakens a mysterious supernatural creature, which attacks a traffic jam beneath the chaos of the fire. Both of them wounded, the teens become inexplicably drawn to one another, as well as two other teenagers, and begin to attempt to discover the truth of what happened to them.

The teen horror series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, is sure to feature plenty of werewolves and action, with teen horror veteran Sarah Michelle Gellar anchoring the cast. Will they unravel the secret of their newfound abilities? Tune in to find out!

'Wolf Pack' Series Premiere Trailer