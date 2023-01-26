How to Watch ‘Wolf Pack’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
In a television event you’ll be sure to happily wolf down, the series premiere of “Wolf Pack” is coming to Paramount+ on Thursday, Jan. 26. The new, eerie show based on the book series of the same name by Edo Van Belkom, follows a group of teenagers whose lives are changed forever when a wildfire awakens a mysterious creature. You can watch Wolf Pack: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About 'Wolf Pack' Series Premiere
A teenaged boy and girl find their lives forever changed when a dangerous California wildfire awakens a mysterious supernatural creature, which attacks a traffic jam beneath the chaos of the fire. Both of them wounded, the teens become inexplicably drawn to one another, as well as two other teenagers, and begin to attempt to discover the truth of what happened to them.
The teen horror series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, is sure to feature plenty of werewolves and action, with teen horror veteran Sarah Michelle Gellar anchoring the cast. Will they unravel the secret of their newfound abilities? Tune in to find out!
Can you watch 'Wolf Pack' Series Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Wolf Pack: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.
Can you watch 'Wolf Pack' Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Wolf Pack: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'Wolf Pack' Series Premiere?
You can watch Wolf Pack: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Wolf Pack' Series Premiere Trailer
The lives of two teenagers are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial