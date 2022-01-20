 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Women of the Movement’ Season Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

This limited six-episode series, “Women of the Movement,” is aired in three parts and is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley. In 1955, she risked her life to find justice for her son Emmett, who was murdered for allegedly whistling at a white woman. So far, the first season averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.10 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. The finale will air on ABC on Thursday, January 20 at 8 PM ET. You can stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Women of the Movement’ Series Finale

About ‘Women of the Movement’

Airing back-to-back, episode five “Mothers and Sons” and episode six “The Last Word” will be the end of the season. In “Mothers and Sons,” Carolyn Bryant and Mamie, the two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, testify about him in front of a courtroom full of racists as well as supporters. Episode six will show the aftermath once the verdict is reached. The story becomes international news and a movement begins as Mamie continues to defend her son’s legacy.

“Women of the Movement” stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant, and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

Produced by Kapital Entertainment and created by Marissa Jo Cerar, the show is directed by Tina Mabry, Julie Dash, and Kasi Lemmons. Executive producers are Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Michael Lohmann, Shawn Carter, Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Will Smith, James Lassiter, Rosanna Grace, Alex Foster, John Powers Middleton, David Clark, and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

How to Stream ‘Women of the Movement’ Series Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Women of the Movement” on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Behind the Scenes of ABC's 'Women of the Movement'

