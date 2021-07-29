 Skip to Content
How to Watch Women’s Olympic Golf Live for Free in 4K

Ben Bowman

Looking to watch Olympic golf live in 4K? All four rounds will be available in ultra-high definition on the Golf Channel. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 4K Women’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Tuesday, August 3 - Friday, August 6
TV: Golf Channel (LIVE)
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The American golf team includes Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, and Jessica Korda. The 22-year-old Korda is currently ranked number one in the world.

South Korea is the only other team sending four players. Jin Yung Ko, Inbee Park, Sei Yung Kim, and Hyo-Joo Kim will suit up for their home country. The other 34 countries represented will send just two players.

Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch the Golf Channel, but only fuboTV and YouTube TV allow for 4K viewing.

Women’s Golf Olympics 4K TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Round 4K Channel Stream Now
Tuesday, August 3 5:00 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Women’s Round 1 Golf Channel Watch with free trial
Wednesday, August 4 5:00 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Women’s Round 2 Golf Channel Watch with free trial
Thursday, August 5 5:00 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Women’s Round 3 Golf Channel Watch with free trial
Friday, August 6 5:00 p.m.-4:00 a.m. Women’s Final Round Golf Channel Watch with free trial

How to Stream Women’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Women’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But remember, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV do NOT offer 4K.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Golf Channel≥ $94.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Golf Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

