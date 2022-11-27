How to Watch ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Christmas is a mere month away, and the Walt Disney Company wants to make sure you’re fully immersed in the holiday spirit. It’s bringing its yearly celebration of holiday magic to ABC on Sunday, Nov. 27 with “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” Hosted by Julianne and Derek Hough. The show will feature live musical performances and special previews of upcoming Disney projects. You can watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration’

When: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” will also be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

About ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration’

ABC and Disney Parks are decking the halls with holiday cheer! Derek Hough and Julianne Hough return as hosts for ABC’s festive annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.”

The special, filmed from Walt Disney parks, will feature showstopping musical performances of holiday classics and cheerful new hits, showcase heartwarming family stories, and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company. Plus, Freeform’s Trevor Jackson (“grown-ish”) will join for a magical musical performance aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish and a sneak peek at the highly anticipated upcoming major motion picture “Avatar: The Way of Water,” only in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

Musical performances for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” include the following:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough: “Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley

“Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley Becky G: “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo

“Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo Black Eyed Peas: “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling”

“A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling” Chloe Flower: “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G

“Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G David Foster and Katharine McPhee: “Jingle Bell Rock”

“Jingle Bell Rock” Il Volo: “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)”

“Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)” Jordin Sparks: “Trapmas Medley”

“Trapmas Medley” Maren Morris: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Meghan Trainor: “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley

“Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley Ne-Yo: “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G Run DMC: “Christmas in Hollis”

How to Stream ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services