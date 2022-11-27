 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Christmas is a mere month away, and the Walt Disney Company wants to make sure you’re fully immersed in the holiday spirit. It’s bringing its yearly celebration of holiday magic to ABC on Sunday, Nov. 27 with “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” Hosted by Julianne and Derek Hough. The show will feature live musical performances and special previews of upcoming Disney projects. You can watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration’

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” will also be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

About ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration’

ABC and Disney Parks are decking the halls with holiday cheer! Derek Hough and Julianne Hough return as hosts for ABC’s festive annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.”

The special, filmed from Walt Disney parks, will feature showstopping musical performances of holiday classics and cheerful new hits, showcase heartwarming family stories, and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company. Plus, Freeform’s Trevor Jackson (“grown-ish”) will join for a magical musical performance aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish and a sneak peek at the highly anticipated upcoming major motion picture “Avatar: The Way of Water,” only in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

Musical performances for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” include the following:

  • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough: “Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley
  • Becky G: “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo
  • Black Eyed Peas: “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling”
  • Chloe Flower: “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G
  • David Foster and Katharine McPhee: “Jingle Bell Rock”
  • Il Volo: “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)”
  • Jordin Sparks: “Trapmas Medley”
  • Maren Morris: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
  • Meghan Trainor: “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley
  • Ne-Yo: “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G
  • Run DMC: “Christmas in Hollis”

How to Stream ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for 'Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration

