How to Watch World Heavyweight Championship, Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Live Without Cable

On Saturday, Dec. 3 two of the best boxers in the world will meet for the first time in eight years. Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will square off again with the world heavyweight championship on the line. The title fight will be presented exclusively on ESPN+ and emanate from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The two fighters haven't faced each other since 2014 when Fury won in the 10th round thanks to a corner stoppage from Chisora's side. Fury was also the winner of the first bout between the fighters in 2011, but who will have the upper hand this time?

When: Main event coverage begins Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Main event coverage begins Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. ET TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

In the main event, World Boxing Council and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs). Chisora remains one of the division’s heaviest hitters and is coming off a victory over Kubrat Pulev.

In the co-feature, World Boxing Association ‘Regular’ heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs).

Check below for a full card getting underway at 1 p.m. ET:

Event Fighters Title Undercard Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez Undercard Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky Undercard Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk Co-Feature Daniel Dubois (C) vs. Kevin Lerena WBA Heavyweight Main Tyson Fury (Champion) vs. Derek Chisora WBC Heavyweight

No, if you want to see the world heavyweight championship you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+. ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial of its service to new customers.

