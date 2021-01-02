How to Watch World Junior Championship 2021 Quarterfinals Live For Free Without Cable

After a high scoring round-robin round that saw U.S. and Canada win their respective divisions, the elimination round of the 2021 WJC is now here. The round-robin saw big performances from Trevor Zegras (Anaheim), Alexander Holtz (New Jersey), Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles), and Tim Stützle (Ottawa)

How to Stream 2021 World Juniors Elimination Round

Fortunately, all elimination games will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service, meaning you can catch every hockey game.

How to Stream WJC 2021 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream WJC 2021 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the games with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $10 OFF their first month.

The first game will be between Russia and Germany at 12pm ET, followed by Finland and Sweden at 3:30pm ET. Canada faces Czech Republic at 7pm ET, while USA faces Slovakia at 10:30pm in the final game of the night.

How to Stream IIHF 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

2021 World Juniors Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1: Russia vs. Germany, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2: Finland vs. Sweden, 3:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3: Canada vs. Russia, 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4: USA vs. Czech Republich, 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 4

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m. ET

Championship game, 9:30 p.m. ET