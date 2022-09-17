 Skip to Content
How to Watch WOW - Women of Wrestling on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

For the first time ever, an all-women’s professional wrestling company will be nationally televised by a major broadcast network. Launched in 2019 by Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling creator David McLane, WOW premieres in syndication this Saturday, Sept. 17 with incredible action, stars, and feuds. Former WWE Divas Champion April Mendez (aka AJ Lee) also serves as a commentator for WOW.

How to Watch WOW - Women of Wrestling

You can also watch on-demand on Pluto TV and The CW App.

What Affiliates Are Carrying WOW?

Depending on your marketing WOW - Women of Wrestling will air on a different broadcast channel and different time. Some of the larger markets are listed below. Not all Live TV Streaming Services carry all affiliates, so it may not be available on all services in every market.

City Affiliate Time
New York City WLNY 11pm ET
Los Angeles KCAL 2am PT
Chicago WCIU 12pm CT
Philadelphia WPSG 11pm ET
Dallas KTXA 1am CT
San Francisco KBCW 2:30am PT
Atlanta WUPA 12am ET
Houston KIAH 12 am CT
Washington D.C. WDW 2pm ET
Boston WSBK 12am ET
Richmond WUPV 10pm ET
Charlotte WCCB 7pm ET
Cincinatti WSTR 12am ET
Minneapolis WUCW 1pm CT

About WOW - Women of Wrestling

WOW - Women of Wrestling heads to syndication thanks to Paramount Global Content Distribution. Affiliates owned by station groups CBS Stations, Sinclair, Nexstar, Hearst Television, Gray, and Tegna will broadcast WOW in 100% of their markets.

WOW is the brainchild of Jeanie Buss and David McLane. Buss owns WOW and the LA Lakers, and David McLane created the show and was behind the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling outfit. “From sports to politics to business and beyond, women’s voices are being heard louder than ever, and the Superheroes of WOW couldn’t be more excited to step into the ring on September 17 and join this revolution,” said Buss. “We’re grateful to our partners at Paramount Global Content Distribution for providing a platform for these inspiring athletes.”

“With Jeanie Buss and David McLane leading this remarkable team of Superheroes, we are bringing an unprecedented format for wrestling to weekend syndication,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount Global. “We know that wrestling enthusiasts and new fans will be invested in the compelling backstories and next-level athleticism. We are proud to be adding this iconic franchise to our diverse portfolio and can’t wait for the series to launch.”

Cohen added that viewers will be inspired, empowered, and “thoroughly entertained” by the show. “We can’t wait to share the thrilling sports entertainment experience of WOW–Women Of Wrestling with a wider audience,” he added.

WOW Women Of Wrestling - Episode 31

