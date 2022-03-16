 Skip to Content
How to Watch Bryant University vs. Wright State Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Wright State Raiders face the Bryant University Bulldogs from UD Arena. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wright State Raiders vs. Bryant University Bulldogs

The Wright State vs. Bryant University game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream truTV on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Wright State vs. Bryant University on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Wright State vs. Bryant University game on truTV with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wright State vs. Bryant University on Sling TV?

You can watch the Wright State vs. Bryant University game on truTV with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wright State vs. Bryant University on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Wright State vs. Bryant University game on truTV with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wright State vs. Bryant University on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Wright State vs. Bryant University game on truTV with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wright State vs. Bryant University on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Wright State vs. Bryant University game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wright State vs. Bryant University on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Wright State vs. Bryant University game.

Can you stream Wright State vs. Bryant University on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Wright State vs. Bryant University game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: truTV + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Bryant University vs. Wright State Game Preview: Wright State squares off against Bryant in First 4 matchup

Bryant Bulldogs (23-9, 15-2 NEC) vs. Wright State Raiders (21-13, 15-7 Horizon)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wright State Raiders and Bryant Bulldogs square off in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Raiders have gone 15-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks second in the Horizon with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Holden averaging 1.7.

The Bulldogs are 15-2 in NEC play. Bryant is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holden is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Luis Hurtado is averaging 4.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Peter Kiss is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

