 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock

How to Watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

A WWE premium live event returns to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2003 with “Clash at the Castle,” a highly-anticipated show comes to Peacock and will feature some of the WWE’s absolute best and brightest. Among those we’ll see are Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Matt Riddle, Gunther, and more. Don’t miss a minute of the action this Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. ET with a subscription to Peacock, which is currently 60% OFF.

How to Watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

About WWE Clash at the Castle

Can Drew play hometown hero and dethrone The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Can Liv string together one more defense against a former MMA champ? Will Gunther fend off Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes to retain his title?

Clash at the Castle will be WWE’s first major stadium event to be held in the UK since 1992 SummerSlam and its first premium live event from the area since Insurrextion 2003. Clash at the Castle will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, home of the Welsh national rugby and soccer teams.

Three titles will be defended this weekend — the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship — but four champions will be in action. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will take part in a six-woman tag team match alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

You can view the entire match card below:

WWE Clash at the Castle Match Card

Matches Stipulations
Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (with The Brawling Brutes Ridge Holland and Butch) Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky Six-woman tag team match
Edge and Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (with Rhea Ripley) Tag team match
Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins Singles match
  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

    For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Predictions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.