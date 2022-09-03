How to Watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Live Without Cable

A WWE premium live event returns to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2003 with “Clash at the Castle,” a highly-anticipated show comes to Peacock and will feature some of the WWE’s absolute best and brightest. Among those we’ll see are Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Matt Riddle, Gunther, and more. Don’t miss a minute of the action this Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. ET with a subscription to Peacock, which is currently 60% OFF.

How to Watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

When: Saturday, September 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 3 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Peacock

About WWE Clash at the Castle

Can Drew play hometown hero and dethrone The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Can Liv string together one more defense against a former MMA champ? Will Gunther fend off Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes to retain his title?

Clash at the Castle will be WWE’s first major stadium event to be held in the UK since 1992 SummerSlam and its first premium live event from the area since Insurrextion 2003. Clash at the Castle will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, home of the Welsh national rugby and soccer teams.

Three titles will be defended this weekend — the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship — but four champions will be in action. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will take part in a six-woman tag team match alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

You can view the entire match card below:

WWE Clash at the Castle Match Card

Matches Stipulations Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (with The Brawling Brutes Ridge Holland and Butch) Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky Six-woman tag team match Edge and Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (with Rhea Ripley) Tag team match Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins Singles match