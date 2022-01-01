How to Watch WWE Day 1 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

WWE may be in the midst of a new tradition with “Day 1,” its New Years-themed PPV event. This stacked card kicks off the new year with all your favorite WWE Superstars and will see five current champions defend their gold. You can watch the PPV event with a subscription to Peacock Premium at no extra charge.

How to Watch WWE Day 1 Live Online

When: Saturday, January 1 at 8 PM ET

Where: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Watch on Peacock for No Extra Charge

About WWE Day 1

For the first time since 2007’s “New Year’s Revolution,” WWE is running a New Years-themed event. “Day 1” marks the first time ever the WWE will run a show on New Year’s Day.

Five WWE titles will be on the line during this event: the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, Smackdown Tag Team Championships, and the Raw Tag Team Championships. There are also three non-title matches on the card. One of the non-stipulation matches will air on the pre-show, as Cesaro and Ricochet battle the former’s “The Bar” partner Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Will Roman Reigns’ unpinned streak finally come to an end at the hands of “The Beast” Brock Lesnar? Will Big E leave “Day 1” as WWE Champion as the company adds more and more names to his match? Will Liv Morgan shock the world and defeat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title? Answer all these questions and more live on WWE “Day 1”, streaming only on Peacock this New Year’s Day.

You can check out the entire card below:

WWE Day 1 Card

(card subject to change)

Card Placement Match Stipulation Main Show Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship Main Show Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Championship Main Show Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Main Show The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Woods) Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Main Show RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Main Show Edge vs. The Miz Main Show Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss Pre-Show Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus