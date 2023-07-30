How to Watch WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Live Without Cable

For the first time ever, NXT’s “Great American Bash” heads to Peacock as a premium live event, rather than a TV special. All four NXT titles will be on the line this weekend, which will also contain an eight-person mixed tag team match, and a “Weapons Wild” match. Like all other WWE premium live events, Peacock is your home for NXT Great American Bash, which airs this Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. Watch the action with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch NXT Great American Bash 2023

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About NXT Great American Bash

The Great American Bash started as a WCW pay-per-view back in 1985. The event was revived in 2004 following WWE’s acquisition of their former rival, which was then discontinued in 2009. In 2020, NXT took over the Great American Bash name and aired it as an annual television special. Now, for the first time since 2009, the Great American Bash takes its place as a premium live event.

In the main event, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will take on Ilja Dragunov in a title fight. Dragunov defeated Bron Breakker in a singles match for this opportunity. Dominik Mysterio will also defend his NXT North American Championship against both former champ Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat Match following Lee’s July 18 title loss to Mysterio. Gallus will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Tony D’Angelo and Stacks of the D’Angelo Family. Finally, Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson makes his NXT in-ring debut against former NXT star Baron Corbin.

In the women’s division, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against number one contender Thea Hail in a submission match. Hail’s kimura has bested Stratton twice — can she make it a third time? Also on the card, Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport meet in a “Weapons Wild” match.

Lastly, “Meta-Four,” which consists of Noam Dar, Oro Menash, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend, will take on the foursome of Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leion, and Valentina Feroz in a mixed eight-person tag-team match.

What devices can you use to stream NXT Great American Bash 2023?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.