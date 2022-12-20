How to Watch WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match & Triple Threat Live Online on December 20, 2022: TV & Streaming

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 8 PM EST, WWE NXT will feature two tag team matches and two one-on-ones. The matches air exclusively on USA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Where to Watch WWE NXT Live

When: Monday, December 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

Match 1: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Match 2: Nikkita Lyons vs Zoey Stark

Match 3: Axiom vs Carmelo Hayes

Match 4: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Gigi Dolin, & Jacy Jayne

TV: USA

The NXT matches will be streaming on USA, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream USA on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

About WWE NXT Matches Tonight

WWE, is an American integrated media and entertainment company that is primarily known for professional wrestling. WWE has also branched out into other fields, including movies, football, and various other business ventures. WWE NXT features the next generation of Superstars battling to make an impact.

The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Additionally, there will be a one-on-one match between Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, a showdown between Axiom and Carmelo Hayes, and a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship featuring the defending champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, as well as Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Don’t miss these exciting matches, tune in to “NXT” on USA at 8/7 C.

Matches* Stipulations The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen NXT Tag Team Championship Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark Women’s Single One-on-One match Axiom vs Carmelo Hayes Men’s Singles One-on-One Match Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Can you stream WWE NXT on ESPN+?

Nope. WWE NXT is exclusively on USA Network.

Can you stream WWE NXT on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the WWE NXT on USA Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream WWE NXT on fuboTV?

You can watch WWE NXT on USA Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream WWE NXT on Sling TV?

You can watch WWE NXT on ESPN with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream Fox and NBC.

Can you stream WWE NXT on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch WWE NXT on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream WWE NXT on YouTube TV?

You can watch WWE NXT on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS, Fox, and NBC.