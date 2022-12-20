 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
USA Network

How to Watch WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match & Triple Threat Live Online on December 20, 2022: TV & Streaming

Mike Nelson

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 8 PM EST, WWE NXT will feature two tag team matches and two one-on-ones. The matches air exclusively on USA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Where to Watch WWE NXT Live

  • When: Monday, December 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
  • Match 1: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
  • Match 2: Nikkita Lyons vs Zoey Stark
  • Match 3: Axiom vs Carmelo Hayes
  • Match 4: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Gigi Dolin, & Jacy Jayne
  • TV: USA
  • Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)

The NXT matches will be streaming on USA, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream USA on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

About WWE NXT Matches Tonight

WWE, is an American integrated media and entertainment company that is primarily known for professional wrestling. WWE has also branched out into other fields, including movies, football, and various other business ventures. WWE NXT features the next generation of Superstars battling to make an impact.

The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Additionally, there will be a one-on-one match between Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, a showdown between Axiom and Carmelo Hayes, and a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship featuring the defending champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, as well as Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Don’t miss these exciting matches, tune in to “NXT” on USA at 8/7 C.

Matches* Stipulations
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen NXT Tag Team Championship
Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark Women’s Single One-on-One match
Axiom vs Carmelo Hayes Men’s Singles One-on-One Match
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Can you stream WWE NXT on ESPN+?

Nope. WWE NXT is exclusively on USA Network.

Can you stream WWE NXT on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the WWE NXT on USA Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream WWE NXT on fuboTV?

You can watch WWE NXT on USA Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream WWE NXT on Sling TV?

You can watch WWE NXT on ESPN with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream Fox and NBC.

Can you stream WWE NXT on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch WWE NXT on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Can you stream WWE NXT on YouTube TV?

You can watch WWE NXT on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS, Fox, and NBC.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.