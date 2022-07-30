How to Watch WWE Summerslam 2022 Live Without Cable

The hottest event of the summer — WWE Summerslam — is on Peacock this weekend! Among the most exciting matches on the card are two Women’s World Title Matches, a matchup between Mr. Money in the Bank and the United States champion, matches featuring Pat McAfee (vs. Happy Corbin) and Logan Paul (vs. the Miz), and of course, the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Check out all of the action on Saturday, July 30, starting at 7 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch WWE Summerslam 2022

When: Saturday, July 30

Saturday, July 30 Where: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About WWE Summerslam

Summerslam 2022 will be the first WWE event to air without Vince McMahon’s direction. McMahon retired from his creative and corporate responsibilities on July 22, 2022, following a string of hush-money allegations aimed at McMahon from former employees. Stephanie McMahon, Vince’s daughter, assumed the role of CEO and Chairwoman of the company, while her husband, known by wrestling fans as Triple H, assumed the role of head of talent relations and head of creative.

Switching to the action taking place in the ring, we’ll see all but one main roster title defended at Summerslam, two interesting celebrity matches, and a blood feud battle between the Mysterios and The Judgment Day. We may also see Seth Rollins face another mystery opponent, as his scheduled opponent, Riddle, is out with an injury. Rollins most recently faced a returning Cody Rhodes as a mystery opponent at Wrestlemania.

You can check out the full match card below:

WWE Summerslam 2022 Match Card

card subject to change

Matches Stipulations Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory Singles match for the WWE United States Championship The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Jeff Jarrett will serve as the special guest referee. Logan Paul vs. The Miz Singles match Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin Singles match The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Bálor) (with Rhea Ripley) No Disqualification tag team match