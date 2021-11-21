How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 2021 Live Online Without Cable

This Sunday marks the return of WWE Survivor Series, the one night of the year when Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head for brand supremacy. Will the Raw side, lead by WWE Champion Big E and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch emerge victoriously? Or will Team SmackDown, headed by the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair claim the night? Find out that and more this Sunday, November 21, live on Peacock.

How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 2021

When: Sunday, November 21 at 8 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Streaming: Watch on TBD

Background and Fight Card

Survivor Series marks one of WWE’s “Big 4” PPVs and is mostly considered #4 behind Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble.

Since the WWE brand split, Survivor Series has marked the night where representatives from Raw and SmackDown do battle to see which brand reigns supreme. This year’s card mirrors the usual that we’ve seen over the past 20 years, where each brand’s world champ, women’s champ, mid-card champ, and tag champs face off against one another. Then, we’ll have a traditional 5-on-5 match in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Oddly enough, we’ll have a total of six matches on the card, so there exists a world where each brand wins three matches, meaning we wouldn’t know who the better brand is this year.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Card

Participants Stipulation Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley) vs Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, TBD) Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega) vs Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, TBD) Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair Raw Women’s Champion vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Big E vs. Roman Reigns WWE Champion (Raw) vs. Universal Champion (SmackDown) RK-Bro vs. The Usos Raw Tag Team Champions vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura US Champion vs. Intercontinental Champion

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com