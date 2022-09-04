How to Watch WWE Worlds Collide 2022 Live Without Cable

Superstars from WWE NXT and NXT UK will face off to unify their titles at “Worlds Collide,” a premium live event for the ages on Peacock. Due to the future reshuffling of NXT UK into NXT Europe, all titles will be on the line, the NXT titles will be retired, and potentially new, undisputed champions will be crowned. We’ll also see a smattering of current RAW and SmackDown Superstars throughout the event to add to the insanity on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET and you can watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

When: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET

About WWE Worlds Collide

This is the third Worlds Collide event between NXT and NXT UK — but the stakes are much higher this time around. NXT UK will be dissolved and rebooted as NXT Europe in 2023, so for the time being, NXT UK Superstars will move to NXT proper. This could be a prime opportunity for NXT UK Superstars to make an impact on their new home and show they’re not just the “other” NXT on the block. The NXT and NXT UK men’s title, women’s title, and tag titles will all be defended and unified by the end of the night.

The other two matches will feature Raw and SmackDown Superstars heading to NXT to challenge for NXT gold. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop challenge the reigning NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, while NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will battle Ricochet.

WWE Worlds Collide 2022 Match Card

Matches Stipulations Bron Breakker (NXT) vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK) Singles match to unify the NXT Championship and NXT United Kingdom Championship Mandy Rose (NXT) vs. Meiko Satomura (NXT UK) vs. Blair Davenport Triple threat match to unify the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) (NXT) vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs (NXT UK) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) Fatal four-way tag team elimination match to unify the NXT Tag Team Championship and NXT UK Tag Team Championship Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Tag team match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet Singles match for the NXT North American Championship