How to Watch WWE Worlds Collide 2022 Live Without Cable
Superstars from WWE NXT and NXT UK will face off to unify their titles at “Worlds Collide,” a premium live event for the ages on Peacock. Due to the future reshuffling of NXT UK into NXT Europe, all titles will be on the line, the NXT titles will be retired, and potentially new, undisputed champions will be crowned. We’ll also see a smattering of current RAW and SmackDown Superstars throughout the event to add to the insanity on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET and you can watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch WWE Worlds Collide 2022 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
- When: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock
About WWE Worlds Collide
This is the third Worlds Collide event between NXT and NXT UK — but the stakes are much higher this time around. NXT UK will be dissolved and rebooted as NXT Europe in 2023, so for the time being, NXT UK Superstars will move to NXT proper. This could be a prime opportunity for NXT UK Superstars to make an impact on their new home and show they’re not just the “other” NXT on the block. The NXT and NXT UK men’s title, women’s title, and tag titles will all be defended and unified by the end of the night.
The other two matches will feature Raw and SmackDown Superstars heading to NXT to challenge for NXT gold. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop challenge the reigning NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, while NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will battle Ricochet.
WWE Worlds Collide 2022 Match Card
|Matches
|Stipulations
|Bron Breakker (NXT) vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK)
|Singles match to unify the NXT Championship and NXT United Kingdom Championship
|Mandy Rose (NXT) vs. Meiko Satomura (NXT UK) vs. Blair Davenport
|Triple threat match to unify the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship
|The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) (NXT) vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs (NXT UK) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)
|Fatal four-way tag team elimination match to unify the NXT Tag Team Championship and NXT UK Tag Team Championship
|Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.
|Tag team match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
|Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet
|Singles match for the NXT North American Championship
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.Sign Up