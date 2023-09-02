How to Watch Tech vs. Wyoming Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Wyoming Cowboys face the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Wyoming vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. You can find more about those services and their respective offers below.

Can you stream Wyoming vs. Texas Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Wyoming vs. Texas Tech game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Wyoming vs. Texas Tech on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Wyoming vs. Texas Tech game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream Wyoming vs. Texas Tech on Fubo?

You can watch the Wyoming vs. Texas Tech game on CBS with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wyoming vs. Texas Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Wyoming vs. Texas Tech game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Wyoming vs. Texas Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Wyoming vs. Texas Tech game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wyoming vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Wyoming vs. Texas Tech game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Live Stream

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Preview: Houston and UTSA meet in opener for second straight season after 3 OT thriller last year

UTSA (0-0) at Houston (0-0), Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Houston by 1 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Houston leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UTSA and Houston meet in their opener for a second straight year after Houston escaped with a 37-35 triple overtime win in the Alamodome last season. Both teams moved to new conferences this year, with the Cougars going from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 and the Roadrunners transitioning to the American from Conference USA. The Cougars look to start the season strong against UTSA prior to a visit to Rice next week before opening Big 12 play against No. 17 TCU.

KEY MATCHUP

Houston passing attack vs. UTSA secondary. Coach Dana Holgorsen has long been known for his prolific passing game and the Cougars enter the season after ranking seventh in the nation by averaging 314 yards passing per game in 2022. The Roadrunners struggled against the pass last year, ranking 89th in the country by giving up 244.5 yards passing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTSA: RB Kevorian Barnes. The 5-foot-9, 220-pound Barnes returns after a breakout 2022 season where he ran for 851 yards and averaged 6.3 yards a carry. Barnes, who has six rushing touchdowns, added 10 receptions for 113 yards. He is in a formidiable backfield with UTSA QB Frank Harris, who returns after throwing for a career-high 4,063 yards with 32 touchdowns last season.

Houston: QB Donovan Smith. He will make his debut for the Cougars after beating Lucas Coley for the job in camp following a transfer from Texas Tech. Smith came to Houston after appearing in 21 games for the Red Raiders in the past two seasons. The 6-5 Smith threw for 1,505 yards and 12 touchdowns last season after throwing for 1,181 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

FACTS & FIGURES

Houston is 11-4 in season openers since 2008. … UTSA is 9-3 all-time in season openers. … The Cougars have scored in 283 consecutive games. … Houston WR Matthew Golden had 38 receptions for 584 yards last season and his seven receiving touchdowns ranked second in the nation among true freshmen. … The Roadrunners have 26 players on their roster from the Houston area. … UTSA is 30-10 under coach Jeff Traylor, including 23-5 in the last two seasons.