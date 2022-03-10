How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST, the Wyoming Cowboys face the UNLV Rebels from Thomas & Mack Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

The Wyoming vs. UNLV game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Preview: Wyoming takes on UNLV in MWC Tournament

UNLV Rebels (18-13, 10-8 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (24-7, 13-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys play in the MWC Tournament against the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys are 14-1 on their home court. Wyoming is fourth in the MWC scoring 73.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Rebels are 10-8 in MWC play. UNLV is the MWC leader with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Royce Hamm Jr. averaging 9.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rebels won 64-57 in the last matchup on March 3. Hamm led the Rebels with 17 points, and Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is scoring 19.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 11 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Jordan McCabe is averaging 6.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Rebels. Bryce Hamilton is averaging 15.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.