How to Watch X Games 2021 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The X Games are back and headed to where it all started.

California is synonymous with action sports, whether you’re talking skateboarding, BMX, or motocross, and more. It makes sense that, after a year like we’ve had, that the X Games would go back to their roots and hold the 2021 contest in SoCal. The action gets underway July 14-18 on the ESPN app, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

How to Watch the 2021 X Games For Free Without Cable

When: July 14-18

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

2021 X Games Background

The X Games return to southern California after the 2020 games, intended to be held in Minneapolis, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will not be open to the public, but fans can still interact with their favorite action sports athletes via “Virtual X Fest,” a virtual fan experience hosted by the X Games.

Fans will have the opportunity to customize their own avatar, explore the boardwalk filled with virtual experiences, watch live X Games competitions, and best of all win valuable prizes. Experiences inside the virtual X Fest will include a custom X Games shop, interactive skate and BMX course, and an all-new ‘Story Mode’ where fans will have a chance to complete a mission to get the X Games medals to the stage on time! Go to XGames.com/XFest to pre-register and enter for the chance to win an X Games skate deck signed by X Games athletes.

For a full list of the invited athletes, visit xgames.com.

Here’s a list of the events we’ll see during the 2021 X Games

2021 X Games Events

SKATEBOARD BMX MOTO X Park (M & W) Dirt Best Trick Street (M & W) Dirt Best Trick Best Whip Street Best Trick Park Freestyle Vert Dave Mirra’s Park Best Trick QuarterPipe High Air Vert Best Trick Street 110s

2021 X Games TV Schedule

Wednesday, July 14

2:00 - 3:00 PM ET

BMX Dirt

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

3:30 - 4:15 PM ET

BMX Dirt Best Trick

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

7:30 - 8:30 PM ET

Wendy’s BMX Park

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

9:00 - 9:45 PM ET

Dave Mirra’s BMX Park Best Trick

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

Thursday, July 15

12:00 - 1:00 PM ET

Moto X Freestyle

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

1:30 - 2:00 PM ET

Moto X Best Whip

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

5:00 - 5:30 PM ET

Moto X 110

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

7:30 - 8:00 PM ET

Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

9:15 - 9:45 PM ET

Monster Energy Moto X QuarterPipe

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

Friday, July 16

1:00 - 2:00 PM ET

Men’s Skateboard Park

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

3:00 - 4:00 PM ET

Women’s Skateboard Park

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Pacifico Skateboard Vert

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

8:00 - 8:45 PM ET

Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

9:00 - 11:30 PM ET

X Games 2021

ESPN

11:30 - 12:30 AM ET

Wendy’s BMX Street

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

Saturday, July 17

1:00 - 6:00 PM ET

X Games 2021

ABC

6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Women’s Skateboard Street

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

8:00 - 11:00 PM ET

X Games 2021

ESPN2

11:00 - 12:00 AM ET

Men’s Skateboard Street

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

12:30 - 1:15 AM ET

Skateboard Street Best Trick

X GAMES YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK & TWITTER & TIKTOK & ESPN APP

Sunday, July 18

1:00 - 6:00 PM ET

X Games 2021

ABC

How to Watch X Games 2021 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 X Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options