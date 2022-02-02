How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #21 Xavier Musketeers face the Butler Bulldogs from Cintas Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Butler Bulldogs

The Xavier vs. Butler game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Butler on fuboTV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Butler game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Butler on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Butler game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Butler on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Butler game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Butler on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Butler game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Butler on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Butler game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Butler on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Butler game.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Butler on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Butler game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Xavier vs. Butler Live Stream

Butler vs. Xavier Game Preview: Harris, Butler Bulldogs to visit Nunge, No. 21 Xavier Musketeers

Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 4-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-5, 5-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Xavier faces Butler in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Musketeers have gone 10-2 at home. Xavier is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 against Big East opponents. Butler is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last matchup 87-72 on Jan. 8. Adam Kunkel scored 25 points points to help lead the Musketeers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 10.9 points. Jack Nunge is shooting 51.2% and averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

Chuck Harris is scoring 10.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.