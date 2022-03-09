How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the Xavier Musketeers face the Butler Bulldogs from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Butler Bulldogs

The Xavier vs. Butler game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Xavier vs. Butler Live Stream

Butler vs. Xavier Game Preview: Xavier Musketeers play in Big East Tournament against the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (18-12, 8-11 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers and Butler Bulldogs meet in the Big East Tournament.

The Musketeers are 13-5 in home games. Xavier averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in conference matchups. Butler is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Xavier won the last matchup 68-66 on Feb. 3. Zach Freemantle scored 23 to help lead Xavier to the victory, and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points for Butler.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Chuck Harris is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bo Hodges is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.