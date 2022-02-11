How to Watch Connecticut vs. Xavier Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #21 Xavier Musketeers face the #17 Connecticut Huskies from Cintas Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Connecticut Huskies

The Xavier vs. Connecticut game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Connecticut on fuboTV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Connecticut on Sling TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Connecticut on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Connecticut on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Xavier vs. Connecticut on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Connecticut on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Connecticut game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Xavier vs. Connecticut on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Connecticut game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Xavier vs. Connecticut Live Stream

Connecticut vs. Xavier Game Preview: No. 24 UConn visits No. 25 Xavier following Nunge's 22-point game

UConn Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (16-7, 6-6 Big East)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Xavier plays the No. 24 UConn Huskies after Jack Nunge scored 22 points in Xavier’s 73-71 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Musketeers are 11-3 in home games. Xavier is second in the Big East in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Colby Jones leads the Musketeers with 7.6 boards.

The Huskies are 7-4 in Big East play. UConn is fifth in college basketball with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Andre Jackson averaging 7.5.

The Musketeers and Huskies square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

R.J. Cole is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.