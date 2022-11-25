How to Watch Duke vs. Xavier Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Xavier Musketeers face the #8 Duke Blue Devils. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Duke Blue Devils

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Xavier vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Duke game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Xavier vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Duke game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Xavier vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Duke game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Duke game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Duke vs. Xavier Game Preview: Xavier faces No. 8 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (5-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (4-1)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers play the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils in Portland, Oregon.

The Musketeers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Xavier ranks sixth in college basketball with 21.4 assists per game led by Colby Jones averaging 6.0.

The Blue Devils have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Duke leads the ACC with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is shooting 56.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 11.4 points for Xavier.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 11.3 points and 2.2 rebounds for Duke.