How to Watch Florida vs. Xavier Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Xavier Musketeers face the Florida Gators from Cintas Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Florida Gators

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

The Xavier vs. Florida game will be streaming on ESPN.

Florida vs. Xavier Game Preview: Xavier, Florida play in NIT

Florida Gators (20-13, 9-9 SEC) at Xavier Musketeers (19-13, 8-11 Big East)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers and Florida Gators play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East games is 8-11. Xavier ranks second in the Big East with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 5.2.

The Gators are 9-9 against SEC opponents. Florida scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Scruggs is averaging 12 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Tyree Appleby is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 83.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.