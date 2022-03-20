 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Florida vs. Xavier Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Xavier Musketeers face the Florida Gators from Cintas Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Florida Gators

The Xavier vs. Florida game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Florida on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Florida game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Florida on fuboTV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Florida game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Florida on Sling TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Florida game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Florida on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Florida game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Florida on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Florida game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Florida on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Florida game.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Florida on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Florida game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Florida vs. Xavier Game Preview: Xavier, Florida play in NIT

Florida Gators (20-13, 9-9 SEC) at Xavier Musketeers (19-13, 8-11 Big East)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers and Florida Gators play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East games is 8-11. Xavier ranks second in the Big East with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 5.2.

The Gators are 9-9 against SEC opponents. Florida scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Scruggs is averaging 12 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Tyree Appleby is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 83.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.