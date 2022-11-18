How to Watch Indiana vs. Xavier Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Xavier Musketeers face the #12 Indiana Hoosiers. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The Xavier vs. Indiana game will be streaming on FS1.

Xavier vs. Indiana Live Stream

Indiana vs. Xavier Game Preview: No. 12 Indiana visits Xavier after Jackson-Davis' 21-point outing

Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) at Xavier Musketeers (3-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana takes on the Xavier Musketeers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points in Indiana’s 101-49 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Xavier finished 23-13 overall with a 16-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers averaged 14.8 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Indiana went 21-14 overall with a 3-8 record on the road last season. The Hoosiers averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.