How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #20 Xavier Musketeers face the #21 Providence Friars from Cintas Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Providence Friars

The Xavier vs. Providence game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Providence on fuboTV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Providence game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Providence on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Providence game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Providence on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Providence game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Providence on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. Providence game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Providence on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Providence game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Providence on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Providence game.

Can you stream Xavier vs. Providence on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. Providence game.

Providence vs. Xavier Game Preview: No. 21 Xavier Musketeers host No. 17 Providence Friars

Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Providence Friars face the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers.

The Musketeers are 10-1 in home games. Xavier has a 12-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Friars are 6-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is 13-2 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Jones is averaging 11.4 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers. Nate Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

A.J. Reeves averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Nate Watson is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.