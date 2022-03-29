How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Xavier Musketeers face the St. Bonaventure Bonnies from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

The Xavier vs. St. Bonaventure game will be streaming on ESPN.

St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier Game Preview: Xavier and Saint Bonaventure meet in NIT

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (23-9, 12-5 A-10) vs. Xavier Musketeers (21-13, 8-11 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Musketeers are 8-11 against Big East opponents. Xavier is eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Bonnies are 12-5 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure ranks seventh in the A-10 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is scoring 13.3 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 65.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.