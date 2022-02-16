How to Watch St. John’s vs. Xavier Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #25 Xavier Musketeers face the St. John's Red Storm from Cintas Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Xavier Musketeers vs. St. John’s Red Storm

The Xavier vs. St. John’s game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Xavier vs. St. John’s on fuboTV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. St. John’s game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. St. John’s on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Xavier vs. St. John’s game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. St. John’s on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. St. John’s game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. St. John’s on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Xavier vs. St. John’s game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. St. John’s on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. St. John’s game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Xavier vs. St. John’s on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. St. John’s game.

Can you stream Xavier vs. St. John’s on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Xavier vs. St. John’s game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Xavier vs. St. John's Live Stream

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Preview: Nunge leads Xavier against Saint John's (NY) after 22-point game

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-11, 5-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Jack Nunge scored 22 points in Xavier’s 74-68 victory against the UConn Huskies.

The Musketeers have gone 12-3 at home. Xavier ranks second in the Big East in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Colby Jones leads the Musketeers with 7.5 boards.

The Red Storm are 5-8 in conference play. Saint John’s (NY) scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Musketeers and Red Storm face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunge is shooting 54.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Julian Champagnie is shooting 41.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Red Storm. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.