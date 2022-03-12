 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Yale Bulldogs face the Pennsylvania Quakers from Lavietes Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Yale Bulldogs vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

The Yale vs. Pennsylvania game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Yale vs. Pennsylvania on fuboTV?

You can watch the Yale vs. Pennsylvania game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Yale vs. Pennsylvania on Sling TV?

You can watch the Yale vs. Pennsylvania game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Yale vs. Pennsylvania on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Yale vs. Pennsylvania game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Yale vs. Pennsylvania on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Yale vs. Pennsylvania game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Yale vs. Pennsylvania on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Yale vs. Pennsylvania game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Yale vs. Pennsylvania on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Yale vs. Pennsylvania game.

Can you stream Yale vs. Pennsylvania on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Yale vs. Pennsylvania game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Pennsylvania vs. Yale Game Preview: Yale squares off against Pennsylvania in Ivy League Tournament

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-15, 9-5 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Yale Bulldogs and Pennsylvania Quakers meet in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 in home games. Yale is fourth in the Ivy League with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Azar Swain averaging 0.5.

The Quakers are 9-5 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League with 12.6 assists per game led by Michael Moshkovitz averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Yale won 81-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Jalen Gabbidon led Yale with 32 points, and Clark Slajchert led Pennsylvania with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is averaging 18.9 points for the Bulldogs. Gabbidon is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Moshkovitz is averaging 5.2 points for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

