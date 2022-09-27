 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

In 1977 and 1978, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers squared off in back-to-back World Series. Each club was a tenuous collection of talent and personalities that threatened to combust at any moment but ultimately managed to reach the pinnacle of the sport. ESPN’s latest documentary will examine both teams on and off the field, and include extensive interviews with virtually all the living legends of the tale. You can watch “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

“Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” is narrated by actor and sports fan Rob Lowe. The documentary tells the story of a rivalry filled with colorful characters, seismic controversies, and unforgettable moments. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere.

Just some of the baseball icons featured in the film include Reggie Jackson, Steve Garvey, Ron Guidry, Tommy John, Willie Randolph, Ron Cey, Graig Nettles, Steve Yeager, Mickey Rivers, Bucky Dent, and Dusty Baker, as well as many of the writers and reporters who covered the teams at the time.

“It was a fun challenge to tell the story of baseball’s most traditional rivalry and to document the Dodgers and Yankees on their inevitable collision course through a two-year period,” the film’s director Fritz Mitchell said. “I’m old enough to remember the summer of 1977, the blackout, the Son of Sam and Reggie Jackson’s three home runs, but I had forgotten about the turmoil of the Yankees and was unfamiliar with the Dodgers clubhouse angst. Both New York and Los Angeles were going through periods of profound change and despair. I found that the troubles of baseball’s free agency era mirrored those of society and the ‘me generation,’ a time that seems eerily similar to today.”

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Check out the trailer for 'Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War':

