How to Watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

One of the most thrilling and heart-wrenching new series in recent memory is returning to TV. "Yellowjackets" will debut its second season on Friday, March 24 on SHOWTIME, a full two days earlier than its linear premiere. Season 2 will premiere on the Showtime cable network on Sunday, March 26. After a horrific plane crash in the wilderness, a group of high school girls must confront the elements and each other, and 25 years later they are still coming to terms with what happened out there.

About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere

“Yellowjackets” is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress return from Season 1, and will be joined by Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, and Elijah Wood. Season 2 also stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves.

The first season of “Yellowjackets” became the second-most streamed series in SHOWTIME history, garnering seven Emmy nominations. If you prefer to wait and watch the show on linear TV, you’ll have to wait until Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

