How to Watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
One of the most thrilling and heart-wrenching new series in recent memory is returning to TV. “Yellowjackets” will debut its second season on Friday, March 24 on SHOWTIME, a full two days earlier than its linear premiere. Season 2 will premiere on the Showtime cable network on Sunday, March 26. After a horrific plane crash in the wilderness, a group of high school girls must confront the elements and each other, and 25 years later they are still coming to terms with what happened out there. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME.
About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere
“Yellowjackets” is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress return from Season 1, and will be joined by Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, and Elijah Wood. Season 2 also stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves.
The first season of “Yellowjackets” became the second-most streamed series in SHOWTIME history, garnering seven Emmy nominations. If you prefer to wait and watch the show on linear TV, you’ll have to wait until Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.
Can you watch 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere for free?
SHOWTIME offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere on SHOWTIME.
What devices can you use to stream 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch SHOWTIME using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere Trailer
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Yellowjackets, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $7.99/month (with ads) or $12.99/month (ad-free).
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.30-Day Trial