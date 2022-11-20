How to Watch ‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

You’ve seen Kevin Costner in the hit Taylor Sheridan-created Western drama “Yellowstone.” Now you can watch the actor explore the real Yellowstone, the national park that has captured the imaginations of Americans for generations. Costner is the host of “Yellowstone One-Fifty” on FOX Nation, which debuts Sunday, Nov. 20. The show celebrates the park as it turns 150 years old, and Costner explores hidden secrets of the pristine preserve. You can watch “Yellowstone One-Fifty” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’

About ‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’

“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” will consist of four one-hour episodes on the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park, which recently marked its 150th anniversary. Throughout the series, actor Kevin Costner explores Yellowstone National Park to discover whether it’s still as wild and untouched as it was on the day of its inception and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation.

All four episodes will arrive on FOX Nation on Sunday, Nov. 20. Check out a list of each episode and its contents here:

Episode 1: A Magical Place: Kevin Costner retraces the steps of the Hayden expedition as he explores the wildest terrain of Yellowstone National Park.

Episode 2: Winter’s Majesty: Kevin Costner explores the park in the dead of winter, battling fifteen feet of snow and negative 40-degree temperatures.

Episode 3: Rebirth: As the snow melts, millions of animals return to the park, but this year they’re accompanied by a flood of biblical proportions.

Episode 4: An Enduring Legacy: Kevin Costner takes a deep dive into the 10,000-year human history of Yellowstone.

Can You Stream ‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’ For Free?

If you haven’t yet signed up for FOX Nation, yes! FOX Nation offers a seven-day free trial of its service to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’ on FOX Nation?

FOX Nation is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

