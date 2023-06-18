How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ on Cable for the First Time for Free

About 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Although it’s not a new season of the show, the news that “1883” is headed to Paramount Network is still exciting. The writers’ strike has left TV watchers everywhere in need of some good news, and that goes double for “Yellowstone” fans, who have been left in the lurch thanks to an ongoing dispute between series co-creator Taylor Sheridan and star Kevin Costner that has derailed the production schedule for the second half of Season 5.

In “1883,” viewers can follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Can you watch 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Paramount Network on Philo.

You can watch ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'?

You can watch Paramount Network on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Trailer