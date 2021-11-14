 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ S04E03 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Riley Van Steward

One of the most engaging series on television right now, “Yellowstone,” is back for its fourth season complete with rattlesnakes being thrown at faces, flashbacks and hospital visits. After last week two-episode premiere, “Yellowstone” returns for its third episode on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 14th. You can watch it live or on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 3

About ‘Yellowstone’

Episode 3 of the hit drama picks up where the two-part premiere left off. The “Yellowstone” season 4 trailer says that “revenge will be worth the wait.” And we are sure that all of season 4 will be worth the wait too. There appears to be a bit more violence in the upcoming season than in the past.

New additions to the “Yellowstone” cast include Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. On December 19, 2021, a “Yellowstone” origin story, titled “1883,” will premiere on Paramount+.

Yellowstone

June 20, 2018

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 3 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 3 live on Paramount Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Also on Paramount+?

“Yellowstone” viewers might think it only makes sense that the series would be available to stream on Paramount’s streaming service. However, as we reported, the series will not be on Paramount+. It will air live on Paramount Network and be available to stream through the Paramount Network app.

Where Else Can You Stream Seasons ‘Yellowstone’?

If you would like to stream seasons 1-3 on-demand now, you can find them on Peacock. In late March, season 4 will also be added to Peacock.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Paramount Network^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Paramount Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: Paramount Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

