How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ S04E03 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

One of the most engaging series on television right now, “Yellowstone,” is back for its fourth season complete with rattlesnakes being thrown at faces, flashbacks and hospital visits. After last week two-episode premiere, “Yellowstone” returns for its third episode on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 14th. You can watch it live or on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Yellowstone’

Episode 3 of the hit drama picks up where the two-part premiere left off. The “Yellowstone” season 4 trailer says that “revenge will be worth the wait.” And we are sure that all of season 4 will be worth the wait too. There appears to be a bit more violence in the upcoming season than in the past.

New additions to the “Yellowstone” cast include Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. On December 19, 2021, a “Yellowstone” origin story, titled “1883,” will premiere on Paramount+.

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Also on Paramount+?

“Yellowstone” viewers might think it only makes sense that the series would be available to stream on Paramount’s streaming service. However, as we reported, the series will not be on Paramount+. It will air live on Paramount Network and be available to stream through the Paramount Network app.

Where Else Can You Stream Seasons ‘Yellowstone’?

If you would like to stream seasons 1-3 on-demand now, you can find them on Peacock. In late March, season 4 will also be added to Peacock.