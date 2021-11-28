 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Network

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 5 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jason Gurwin

If you want to catch up on “Yellowstone”, now is the time to do it. Season 4 continues with episode 5, which airs on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 28.

You can watch it live or on-demand with Philo, which is offering your first month for just $5 after a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ S04E05

About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 5

In the fourth episode, titled “Winning or Learning”, Jamie received some surprising news, while Beth considered an offer. Jimmy is finally settled on the road, but tensions boiled over in the bunkhouse.

In Episode 5 titled “Under the Blanket of Red”, John and Kayce are forced to deal with some newcomers in town. Lloyd is in the doghouse with Rip, and finds purpose in teaching Carter. Jamie seeks information about his father.

Yellowstone

June 20, 2018

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Available to Stream on Paramount+?

Because “Yellowstone” airs on Paramount Network, you might think it would stream on Paramount+, the company’s streaming service. You won’t be able to find “Yellowstone” on Paramount+, though. As we’ve noted, the series airs on Paramount Network and streams on the Paramount Network app.

Where to Stream Every Season of ‘Yellowstone’?

If you haven’t watched the first three seasons of the hit show, you can catch up with Peacock. At this time, season 4’s episodes aren’t available to stream on Peacock, but they will arrive on the streaming platform in March.

If you don’t want to wait until March to stream Yellowstone on Peacock, you can stream nearly all of Season 4 live and on-demand with Philo's Black Friday Deal. Through December 1st, you will get 80% OFF your first month ($20 savings), after a 7-Day Free Trial with Promo Code: BFCM.

With the deal you will 60+ channels of Live TV, including Paramount Network which will let you stream Season 4 of Yellowstone live and on-demand. You can also catch up on Season 1 - 3, which is available both on-demand and can be record to your unlimited DVR.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 5 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 4 live on Paramount Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Paramount Network^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Paramount Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: Paramount Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.