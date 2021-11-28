How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 5 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you want to catch up on “Yellowstone”, now is the time to do it. Season 4 continues with episode 5, which airs on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 28.

You can watch it live or on-demand with Philo

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ S04E05

When: Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount Network

Stream: Watch with Philo.

About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 5

In the fourth episode, titled “Winning or Learning”, Jamie received some surprising news, while Beth considered an offer. Jimmy is finally settled on the road, but tensions boiled over in the bunkhouse.

In Episode 5 titled “Under the Blanket of Red”, John and Kayce are forced to deal with some newcomers in town. Lloyd is in the doghouse with Rip, and finds purpose in teaching Carter. Jamie seeks information about his father.

Yellowstone June 20, 2018 Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Available to Stream on Paramount+?

Because “Yellowstone” airs on Paramount Network, you might think it would stream on Paramount+, the company’s streaming service. You won’t be able to find “Yellowstone” on Paramount+, though. As we’ve noted, the series airs on Paramount Network and streams on the Paramount Network app.

Where to Stream Every Season of ‘Yellowstone’?

If you haven’t watched the first three seasons of the hit show, you can catch up with Peacock. At this time, season 4’s episodes aren’t available to stream on Peacock, but they will arrive on the streaming platform in March.

If you don't want to wait until March to stream Yellowstone on Peacock, you can stream nearly all of Season 4 live and on-demand with Philo.

With the deal you will 60+ channels of Live TV, including Paramount Network which will let you stream Season 4 of Yellowstone live and on-demand. You can also catch up on Season 1 - 3, which is available both on-demand.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 5 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Yellowstone” season 4 episode 4 live on Paramount Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.