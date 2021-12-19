 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 8 Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

Season 4 of “Yellowstone” is nearing its thrilling conclusion with episode 8, “No Kindness for the Coward.” With only 2 more episodes after this, what will the future hold for the Duttons? Find out this Sunday on Paramount Network. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8

What Happened in Season 4, Episode 7?

Kayce was still searching for the missing horses, which were reported as stolen last episode. Meanwhile, Jamie continued bonding with his newfound son, his father Garrett, and his returned ex-girlfriend Christina. Garrett asks Christina if she will help organize Jamie’s bid for Governor of the state, but does not immediately answer.

Beth goes to her new office and discovers that the plans to renovate Yellowstone and its surrounding area are far more advanced than she ever suspected. The Governor visited John at the ranch to tell him that she is running for the U.S. Senate and that she is ready to endorse Jamie for Governor. John expresses grave doubts about Jamie’s loyalty and competence to be Governor and tells her that he may end up running for Governor himself. Later, John confirms with Beth his suspicions about Jamie and his own plans to run for Governor.

At the end of episode 7, Jamie says he is ready to accept the endorsement of the current Governor for his own campaign when suddenly she announces publicly that she is endorsing John as her chosen candidate for the new Governor instead of Jamie. How will the family handle this wild revelation?

How to Stream “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Paramount Network^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Paramount Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: Paramount Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

Kayce and the Wolf | Yellowstone Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.