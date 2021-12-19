How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 8 Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Season 4 of “Yellowstone” is nearing its thrilling conclusion with episode 8, “No Kindness for the Coward.” With only 2 more episodes after this, what will the future hold for the Duttons? Find out this Sunday on Paramount Network. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8

When: Sunday, December 19 at 8 PM ET

TV: Paramount Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

What Happened in Season 4, Episode 7?

Kayce was still searching for the missing horses, which were reported as stolen last episode. Meanwhile, Jamie continued bonding with his newfound son, his father Garrett, and his returned ex-girlfriend Christina. Garrett asks Christina if she will help organize Jamie’s bid for Governor of the state, but does not immediately answer.

Beth goes to her new office and discovers that the plans to renovate Yellowstone and its surrounding area are far more advanced than she ever suspected. The Governor visited John at the ranch to tell him that she is running for the U.S. Senate and that she is ready to endorse Jamie for Governor. John expresses grave doubts about Jamie’s loyalty and competence to be Governor and tells her that he may end up running for Governor himself. Later, John confirms with Beth his suspicions about Jamie and his own plans to run for Governor.

At the end of episode 7, Jamie says he is ready to accept the endorsement of the current Governor for his own campaign when suddenly she announces publicly that she is endorsing John as her chosen candidate for the new Governor instead of Jamie. How will the family handle this wild revelation?

How to Stream “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

