How to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 ‘No Such Thing as Fair’ for Free Without Cable

A wild episode 8 was full of twists and turns as “Yellowstone” season 4 nears its end. With just two episodes left, how will things shake out between John and Jamie as they seemingly do battle to see who will become Governor? “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 9 airs on Paramount Network this Sunday, December 26, at 8 PM.

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 ‘No Such Thing as Fair Love’ Free Without Cable

When: Airs Sunday, December 26 at 8 PM ET

TV: Paramount Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Background

In the last episode, we saw Jamie become devastated upon hearing the news that the old Governor endorsed John to replace her, rather than keeping her promise and endorsing him. Garrett and Christina suggested he should ride out the endorsement as simply a minor setback and that John’s platform will not win over many voters. Jamie believes he has a better chance at winning.

John and Rip headed to see the sheriff to discuss getting back at the convict who John believes masterminded the assassination plot against him. When they reach the diner, the pair unwittingly enter a stick-up. They go around to the back door armed with only a single handgun and a rifle. Things break down and shoot-out takes place. John and Rip survive, but the sheriff, however, dies during the shoot-out.

As John approaches him after the shoot-out, he picks up the sheriff’s mobile and sees that the sheriff was trying to call his daughter with his final words, though he died just as the call went through. As the episode ends, John is holding the “smoking phone” as he must tell the sheriff’s daughter what has happened to her father.

After the show, you can check out the new “Yellowstone” aftershow, the aptly named “ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow,” which airs on Paramount+. Hosted by “ET’s” Cassie DiLaura, the show offers a “Talking Dead”-style format, with a recap and even interviews with members of the cast. You can watch it starting at 9 PM on Paramount+

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

How to Stream Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options