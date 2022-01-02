 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

The Season 4 finale of “Yellowstone” is finally here (or unfortunately here, depending on your feelings towards the season coming to a close.) Will the series adequately tie up all its loose ends? Or will we get stuck on a cliffhanger and have to wait months before a resolution? You can watch Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 10, “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops” on Paramount Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch “Yellowstone” Season 4 Finale

Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Preview

Last episode begins with Jamie getting frustrated over the evening news giving John positive reviews for his gubernatorial campaign, but Christina reminds him that his father’s old-fashioned message won’t work in modern times. Jamie then drops a bombshell, revealing that his biological father Garrett served 30 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Jamie’s mother. Christina tells Jamie to distance himself as much as possible from Garrett if he wants to win. Meanwhile, John’s new girlfriend Summer calls John and says she’s been jailed from the airport protest and that hard charges are being brought against her because she physically assaulted the arresting officer.

The scene then cuts to Kayce’s ranch, where he tells Rainwater and Mo to begin the warrior initiation rites of his wife’s tribe in order to be recognized as a full tribal member by her family. The men agree to help Kayce and start making arrangements. On his way to Summer’s plea bargain meeting, John stops for coffee and spots Garrett having breakfast there. They exchange “pleasantries” and “well-wishes” for one another and go their separate ways. When John arrives at Summer’s plea bargain hearing, he finds out that Beth set up the airport protesters, meaning she was indirectly responsible for Summer’s charges. Beth is distraught as John voices his disappointment in her and he threatens to kick her out of the house.

The scene cuts back to the mountainous area by the ranch, where Kayce is taken by Mo and Rainwater to the tribal ritual initiation site. Kayce must endure the outdoor elements for four days in a controlled environment with no food or water. They leave him as nightfall approaches and tell him he cannot leave until they return for him.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Paramount Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: Paramount Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Yellowstone S4E10: “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops” Trailer

