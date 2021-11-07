How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

One of the most popular series right now, “Yellowstone,” is coming back for its fourth season. It’s finally time to see what actually happened after season 3 ended on a cliffhanger. The new season kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 7. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere

When: Sunday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Yellowstone’

This season of the hit drama picks up where season 3 left off with a potentially deadly cliffhanger. The “Yellowstone” season 4 trailer shows that “revenge will be worth the wait.” There appears to be a bit more violence in the upcoming season than in past ones. It’s still unclear who survives the shocking ending of season 3, but several familiar faces, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner, aren’t shown in the trailer.

New additions to the “Yellowstone” cast include Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. On December 19, 2021, a “Yellowstone” origin story, titled “1883,” will premiere on Paramount+.

Yellowstone June 20, 2018 Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Yellowstone” season 4 premiere live on Paramount Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Also on Paramount+?

“Yellowstone” viewers might think it only makes sense that the series would be available to stream on Paramount’s streaming service. However, as we reported, the series will not be on Paramount+. It will air live on Paramount Network and be available to stream through the Paramount Network app.

Where Else Can You Stream Seasons ‘Yellowstone’?

If you would like to stream seasons 1-3 on-demand now, you can find them on Peacock. In late March, season 4 will also be added to Peacock.