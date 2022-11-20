How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” is underway, and the newest episode debuts on Sunday, Nov. 20 on the Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET. The Dutton family faces perils they have never dealt with before in this new set of episodes. John Dutton has been sworn in as governor of Montana, but while this gives the family more power, it has put a large target on their backs. Meanwhile, Beth is continuing her efforts to keep Jamie firmly under her thumb, thanks to the deadly secret she knows about him. You can watch season 5, episode 3 of “Yellowstone” with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3

About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3

The newest episode of “Yellowstone” season 5 is entitled “Tall Drink of Water.” John Dutton is now officially the governor of Montana, but that doesn’t mean his family is now on easy street. Indeed, they will face more challenges than ever before thanks to John’s newfound fame and importance.

In the episode, a new foe for the Dutton clan is on her way to Montana. Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner has dispatched Sarah Atwood to try and bring down the Duttons once and for all. She initially sets her sights on Jamie, but that will inevitably draw her into conflict with Beth. Meanwhile, Beth heads to Salt Lake City, to take care of unfinished business. Kayce makes a decision that will have a heavy impact on the future of his family, and chairman Rainwater faces pressure from all sides.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the latest episode of “Yellowstone” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

